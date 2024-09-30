Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in a busy supermarket in Aylesbury.

On Sunday morning (29 September), at around 11.50am a woman in her 30s was sexually assaulted in Morrisons on Station Way West.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a 21-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and remains in custody at this time.

The police force has confirmed it received similar reports of alleged crimes in the Aylesbury area yesterday.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mark Banham, said: “I understand that this incident may cause concern but I would like to reassure the public that we are investigating this incident as a priority and have already made an arrest.

“We are aware that other similar offences may have taken place and believe that there may be other victims who have been sexually assaulted in a similar manner today.

“We would urge anybody who believes that they have been a victim to please get in touch with us.

“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240468206.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”