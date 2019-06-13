Man admits 'stupidity' over £3,400 fly tipping offence

Saverio McGuffie, 33, of Harts Road, Haddenham, Bucks, pleaded guilty at Wycombe Magistrates Court on 24 May 2019 to an offence of dumping waste illegally.

The court heard that on both the 22 and 27 October 2018, a Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire surveillance camera at Baghill Lane, Haddenham, recorded waste from a bathroom fitting being dumped from a car registered to the defendant, Mr McGuffie.

Some of the waste that was fly tipped

McGuffie voluntarily attended a video-recorded interview at Buckinghamshire County Council's offices. He admitted dumping the waste and could not account for his actions beyond plain 'stupidity'.

The Magistrates fined McGuffie £2,100, and ordered him to pay clean-up and prosecution costs of £857.70. A victim surcharge of £170 was also levied together with compensation of £342.56 – making a total to pay of £3,470.26.

Aylesbury Vale District Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Leisure Cllr Paul Irwin, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "No wonder this man felt he had behaved stupidly.

You can take the waste from a bathroom refit to any of Buckinghamshire's household recycling centres for a small fee, but because of his decision to fly tip, this man ended up paying out thousands of pounds - and he now has a criminal record."

The case was prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

The Waste Partnership launched the 'Illegal Dumping Costs' campaign in November 2003 to combat illegal dumping and waste management offences in Buckinghamshire.

Since that date the Partnership has secured over 710 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences.

Fines and costs of over £1 million have also been handed down by the magistrates during that period. On average, since April 2010, there has been at least one conviction per week for illegal dumping offences in Buckinghamshire.

This has resulted in a reduction of reported incidents and a significant saving to the Buckinghamshire tax payer over the period, principally through compensation for removal and disposal costs.