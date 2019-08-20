Make a splash at this year’s Aylesbury Waterside Festival!

Back by popular demand, this year’s Waterside Festival, taking place on Saturday 14 September, 11am – 5.30pm at Waterside canal basin in Aylesbury town centre, will see the return of the much-loved, splash-tastic, water-based activities.

The free canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding sessions are the first returning favourites to be welcomed back to this year’s Waterside Festival. Enjoy the canal like never before in a fun, fit and healthy way and explore the waterways from a whole different perspective.

Offered by the fantastic, friendly team at Chiltern Canoe Club (working with The Canal and River Trust) and lasting approximately 30 minutes, these accessible sessions are suitable for all ages. Both individuals and family groups are welcome, providing all participants can swim and are wearing sensible shoes for the stand-up paddle boarding.

Last year the canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding sessions were extremely popular so to avoid disappoint, it is recommended that festival-goers arrive early to book a free space!

Chiltern Canoe Club Chairman, Steve Rolfe said: "Chiltern Canoe Club are really excited to be asked to be involved with the canal festival again this year. We welcome the opportunity to offer free paddle sports but please note this is first come, first serve."

And there’s more… The Tring Anglers will have you up and netting in no time with their family-friendly free fishing taster sessions.

Just a short 10 minute walk away, along the canal, from the hustle and bustle of Waterside Festival, the fishing taster sessions will take place on the Aylesbury Arm of the Grand Union Canal by Tesco (Aylesbury, HP20 1PQ) and they’re certainly not to be missed.

All tackle and bait is supplied and the sessions are run by fantastic Level 2 and Level 1 Angling coaches. With six fishing stations available it is strongly advised that festival-goers book a free fishing taster session online to avoid disappointment:http://watersidefestival.org/whats-on/lets-fish

This year’s Waterside Festival also brings you the perfect occasion to travel aboard Aylesbury’s very own, The Little Trip Boat.

Boat trips will be leaving at various times throughout the day from 11am and take approximately 1hr 30mins, meaning there’s plenty of time to sit back, relax and enjoy floating down the beautiful Aylesbury canal.

Whether it’s a family trip, a group of friends, or a couple’s retreat, the Waterside Festival experience isn’t complete without taking to the water.

Liz Wisbach, who runs The Little Trip Boat, said: "I am very excited to welcome new passengers on board for a mini adventure to discover Aylesbury's hidden gems."

Waterside Festival is a non-profit community event sponsored by Aylesbury Garden Town and co-ordinated by Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership. For more information on Waterside Festival please visit: www.watersidefestival.org