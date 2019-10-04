Make a lantern and watch it shine in Aylesbury Festival of Light Parade

The Aylesbury Festival of Light event is fast approaching, and a special lantern making workshop is being held to help preparations begin.

The Festival of Light parade and events take place on October 19, but on Saturday October 12 members of the public are being invited to make lanterns which can be used to make the parade extra special.

Two crafting sessions will take place on Saturday, October 12, the first from 10am until midday and the second from 1pm until 3pm.

Entry to the sessions is free, but participants are asked to book by clicking the following link HERE

Organiser Poonam Gupta, who also runs the Holy Cow Home store in Aylesbury, said of the celebration: "Light creates life, makes things grow, many world cultures celebrate light, and the celebration of light is an affirmation of life and human experience. In winter when days are short, cultures across the world have a festival related to light such as Diwali aka Festival of Lights. Regardless of an individual’s faith, light is the source of their life.

"We plan to have holistic, wellness and mindful vendors demonstrating how to live your lightest life in the most fun way possible. We also plan to have performances from dancers, bands, buskers, the highly praised shadow theatre and many, many more. Local business owners have been invited to sell holistic products and traditional cuisine for you to enjoy.

"We know from last years experience that the event was well-received, encouraging participation from over 2500 visitors from the wider community who came together and celebrated and learnt about the Indian culture. We have plans to improve on last year, with the extra space and finish the afternoon with a light parade, where we have invited various groups to take part, including schools, charity groups, and we welcome anyone wishing to take part."

Poonam is also looking for a local backer to provide a space for the lanterns after the crafting session, and before the parade. If you think you can help please contact editor Hayley on 01296 619178 and we will put you in touch.