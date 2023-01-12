Major road near Buckingham closed overnight for work in advance of HS2 bridge

Artist's impression of an HS2 train

The A421 at Finmere will be closed for one night due to works in advance of the HS2 bridge.

HS2 Ltd has been carrying out preparatory works for the construction of the A421 realignment and permanent bridge. The new bridge will carry traffic over the HS2 railway line and along the newly aligned A421 road.

Early this year, it will carry out piling to create the foundations of the bridge. To enable this work to be carried out safely, it will be installing temporary concrete barriers along a section of the A421, to protect staff working along the verges.

In order to install the barriers, a section of the A421 will be closed overnight, on Monday, January 30, from 8pm to 6am. A diversion will be in place.