Major retailer is offering £3,000 Christmas prizes to local heroes in Aylesbury and beyond

A major retailer is on the hunt for six deserving individuals in Aylesbury and beyond, to win a £3,000 Christmas package.

Wilko wants to pay for Christmas for six local heroes, who helped their community during the pandemic.

Winners will get a tailored Christmas package, worth £3,000, complete with everything from decorations to dinnerware, pressies to pet toys, giftwrap to Christmas day goodies, Wilko says.

The retailer is also organising festive food, for its six heroes this Christmas and an additional £500 voucher for the home retailer.

All of the items will be delivered and Wilko staff will help install decorations at the winners' homes.

As Wilko already works with national charities, Alzheimer’s Society, Save the Children and Teenage Cancer Trust, three winners will be selected by these not-for-profit organisations.

Wilko says, it is looking for winners that reflect the work of these well-known national charities, which support people in need.

To nominate someone in Aylesbury, Wilko asks that you send in a short email to [email protected], explaining why this person is deserving.

Wilko asks that the following information is included within the application email:

-The person’s name, age and location

-Whether the amazing work they undertook was paid or unpaid

-If they're related in any way, contribute to or directly benefit from the services provided by a Wilko charity partner Alzheimer's Society, Save the Children or Teenage Cancer Trust

-And anything else that made them a standout figure throughout the pandemic

A Wilko spokesperson said: "When it comes to reasons for the nomination, It could be that the person worked tirelessly as an unpaid carer for a family member with dementia, dished up and provided school dinners for low income families, remained positive in the face of adversity on a cancer ward - or anything else that made a real impact for local communities, a family or even one person in real need. Whatever the good work, be it professional or voluntary, front line or from home, wilko wants to hear about it."

The competition was opened yesterday (November 8), and runs until November 21.

Further information on competition terms and conditions are listed on the Wilko website here.

Jerome Saint-Marc, CEO at Wilko, said: "We’re so excited to work alongside our Together for Families charity partners to get started on spreading some festive cheer for six hardworking people who went above and beyond to be helpful during the pandemic, which has touched everyone’s lives but particularly impacted upon those whose working or personal lives were already incredibly challenging.

“We can’t wait to bring Christmas home for our winners, helping them to tick off every festive job they have as well as delivering a few little surprises.