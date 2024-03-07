Major improvement necessary at Buckinghamshire pub according to new hygiene rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to following Buckinghamshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

> Rated 1: The George & Dragon at 4 Aylesbury Road, Wendover; rated on January 30

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food hygiene ratings are issued by the Food Standards Agency

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Rated 4: Ego @ The Pomeroy at The Pomeroy Inn, 131 White Lion Road, Amersham; rated on January 26

> Rated 2: The Whip Inn at The Whip, Pink Road, Lacey Green, Buckinghamshire; rated on January 26

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

> Rated 4: Meat N Eat at 27 Kingsbury, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on January 30

> Rated 2: Zena Kitchen at 39 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury; rated on January 30

Takeaways

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Rated 3: Elite Pizza (HW) Limited at 4 Portland House, Arnison Avenue, High Wycombe; rated on January 26.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. The scheme is run in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are as follows:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary