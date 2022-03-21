Main route from Aylesbury to Buckingham closed due to overturned vehicles

Part of the main road from Aylesbury to Buckingham was closed to traffic during the rush hour on Friday, March 18, after a heavy tractor and trailer overturned.

Thames Valley Police apologised to motorists after a section of the A413 between Winslow and Padbury had to be closed due to overturned heavy plant machinery.

The tractor and trailor ended up in a ditch near the Adstock turn, after falling off a low loader.

Police closed the road while the recovery was in operation

A TVP spokesman said: "Thanks to the recovery agent's excellent work all vehicles were recovered safely and swiftly."

The trailer on its side in the ditch