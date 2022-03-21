Main route from Aylesbury to Buckingham closed due to overturned vehicles
A section of the A413 between Winslow and Padbury was closed on Friday afternoon after a tractor and trailer overturned
By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 21st March 2022, 5:08 pm
Part of the main road from Aylesbury to Buckingham was closed to traffic during the rush hour on Friday, March 18, after a heavy tractor and trailer overturned.
Thames Valley Police apologised to motorists after a section of the A413 between Winslow and Padbury had to be closed due to overturned heavy plant machinery.
The tractor and trailor ended up in a ditch near the Adstock turn, after falling off a low loader.
A TVP spokesman said: "Thanks to the recovery agent's excellent work all vehicles were recovered safely and swiftly."