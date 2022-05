Firefighters from Buckingham and West Ashland were called at noon on Wednesday, May 4, to a fire involving a lorry on the A413, at the Addington turn, between Winslow and Padbury.

The firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets and a fog spike and a reciprocating saw to bring the fire under control.

The road was closed while the firefighters worked at the scene.

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service