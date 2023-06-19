Over 1,000 people headed for Bourton Park on Saturday, June 17, for the third annual Celebrate Buckingham Day.

The Buckingham Town Council event celebrates the range of voluntary organisations serving the town while enabling them to raise funds and recruit volunteers and bringing residents together. The day also included The Buckingham Society’s annual Civic Day event and award presentation.

Musical entertainment was provided by Buckingham Ukulele Group and CrazyHeart, while kids enjoyed a free bouncy castle, bungee run and giant Jenga from Bouncy Macs. Pyxis Beauty by Becki Pontefract was on hand to paint children’s faces, visitors could lounge and take pictures in a giant deck chair, and refreshments were available from a variety of street food vendors.

Families enjoy activities at Celebrate Buckingham Day

There were 22 stalls from local groups, with Buckingham and District Angling Association holding a maggot racing competition, the Buckingham branch of Cancer Research UK hosting ‘whack the rat’ and Buckingham Pantomime Group putting panto characters in the stocks for children to throw wet sponges at.

Families could also meet local doodle artist Rashmi, owner of Zen Seeta, and help decorate one of the 10 swan sculptures ready for the Swan Trail launch on Saturday, June 24.

The Buckingham Society presented awards for Buckingham-focused projects, including heritage, design and community projects.

The winners were Oakman Inns for the sensitive redevelopment of The Grand Junction; Mr and Mrs Reynolds for their exemplary restoration of a town centre cottage at 19 High Street; Morrison Development Consultancy for the Alder House residential development in Verney Close; Buckingham Town Council’s grounds and maintenance team for their work looking after the town’s parks and green spaces, Crown Care Group for Clarendon House care home in Cornwall’s Meadow; Smith & Clay for the sensitive development and enhancement of a fragile site; and The Mitre for the ongoing restoration and enhancement of Buckingham's oldest pub.

Helping decorate one of the swans for the Buckingham Swan Trail

Mayor of Buckingham, Anja Schaefer, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people on Bourton Park, enjoying the different stalls, activities and the great food, and of course the brilliant musical entertainment. Thank you to everybody who participated and helped make it happen.”