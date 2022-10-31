Luton business fined five-figure sum after waste from Aylesbury pub was dumped at Berkhamsted beauty spot

A Luton business has been forced to pay a “hefty fine” after waste from an Aylesbury pub was dumped at an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Berkhamsted.

Rashidpur Investments Ltd has been prosecuted for allowing an unlicensed waste carrier to dispose of rubbish generated from one of its developments.

On 17 October, the building company was convicted for failing in its duty of care at a High Wycombe Magistrates Court hearing.

the waste dumped at an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

No representatives from the business attended the meeting, Bucks Council reports.

The waste was dumped at the National Trust's Ashridge Estate in Berkhamsted.

A property in Aylesbury, which was previously a pub, was being renovated by the Luton-based building service.

This work generated large amounts of rubbish, one load of waste was disposed of by paying cash to an unknown male.

Rashidpur Investments Ltd did not check who this man was or whether he was a registered waste carrier, before entrusting him to remove the materials.

This load was dumped in the car park at Dockey Wood on the estate.

An eagle-eyed member of the public found an address in the waste and reported the incident to Bucks Council.

Council officials investigated the claim, building enough evidence for a court case.

Magistrates ordered Rashidpur Investments Ltd to pay a fine of £6,500, compensation of £420, costs of £5,826.34 and a surcharge of £650, making a total to pay of £13,296.24.

Councillor Gareth Williams, said: “By failing to make simple checks and follow guidance to always check the credentials of anyone you are paying to take away your waste, this company has ended up being taken to court and issued with a very hefty fine.

"We always advise people to make checks and not to pay cash but instead to pay by card as this will give you a record of the transaction and any registered carrier will be happy to do this.

"Not only did this fly-tipper arrogantly take the waste to a local beauty spot owned by the National Trust, he has left the landowner having to foot the bill to have the rubbish removed. It’s outrageous behaviour and won’t be tolerated."

Fly-tipping incidents can be reported on the local authority’s website here.

A spokesperson for the National Trust said: "Our job is to look after the 5,000-acre estate at Ashridge so that nature and wildlife can thrive and visitors can enjoy the beautiful and ancient landscape. Sadly, we're having to divert considerable resources to clearing rubbish, including numerous instances where it has been illegally dumped.

"We appreciate the support of our visitors who help us to look after the Ashridge Estate and report any criminal behaviour that they've witnessed. Thanks also to Buckinghamshire Council for taking cases such as this to court – every successful prosecution is a warning to would-be fly-tippers."

