Lucie Ponsford scoops silver award at the RHS spring Show in Malvern

Lucie Ponsford has scooped an award at the Royal Horticulture Society Spring show in Malvern, on her first attempt!

Lucie , born in Oving now lives in Chinnor took part in the Royal Horticulture Society Spring show in Malvern over the weekend, Taking home the silver medal for her show garden.

Lucie's garden was titled 'Grace & Dignity Garden' and was entered under the name of her business, Mimosa Design.

Lucie said: “We are very proud of what we've achieved, silver is very respectable for our first time here and we had a limited budget also.

“We'd very much like to get sponsors for the next time to see what we can do with a larger budget.

“The team and I have all worked incredibly hard on this garden, from the design to the construction, it has taken days to complete.”

Lucie works as the garden designer and project manager and her brother Henry Ponsford and Raymond Jeffrey work as landscape foremen, working tirelessly to bring Lucie's bespoke designs to life..

The road to the show required a lot of hard work Lucie explained: “We've camped out here for a few weeks, my brother Henry is handling construction while I handle the initial designs.”

Henry said: “We are absolutely over the moon with what we have achieved, especially considering out limited resources this time around.

“I think after it all, we are just relaxed and over joyed. It's so satisfying to see all the hard work we've put in pay off.”

Lucie's garden is due to be shown off on BBC Gardeners World where Lucie is to be interviewed by Frances Tophill.

The garden took inspiration from the real life story of an elderly lady, Lucie knew as a child. She said: “The garden symbolises her life and hardships. It's a demonstration of her hardwork and personal creativity.”

Lucie and her team are raising money for Women's Aid y selling T-shirts at the show from their garden. Women's Aid is a grassroots charity working to support those dealing with domestic abuse.

A description of the garden on the show's website describes Lucie's entry as follows: "This multi-faceted garden, with its woodland glade and interlocking circles, represents the life work and passion of an elderly woman called Mrs Grace.

"The garden is a source of joy to her, its creation and realisation a powerful reminder of her ability to see and create beauty through hard work, as well as a place in which she escaped difficult personal circumstances.

"Through personal endeavour she has reclaimed her dignity.

"Each circle has a different tone and purpose.

"Together they represent the lenses of the light colour spectrum through which the viewer will read different meanings.

"A decorative rill emanates from the circular protective walling at the rear of the garden.

"It waters the bold and bright herbaceous showy blooms in the circle at the front.

"To the side is a glade of birch trees underplanted with native and cultivated plants.

"A carved oak seat provides a place from which to observe and enjoy the garden, while a cobbled and turf path joins the spaces together."

You can see more of Lucie's designs here: https://www.mimosagardendesign.com/