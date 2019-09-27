Lucas Furniture announce work beginning on new Aylesbury Store

At over 75,000 square feet, the new store adjacent to the Aylesbury Vale Train station will be one of the largest independent furniture stores in the South East of England.

The store will display cutting edge contemporary and modern designs from suppliers such as Ligne Roset, Sits and Fama as well as the more traditional furniture from top end suppliers such as Duresta, Parker Knoll and G Plan.

There will be an extensive bed selection with over 50 different beds from well-known suppliers such as Vi-Spring, Hypnos, Tempur, Harrison and many more.

It will also display furniture from around the world in addition to the best UK manufacturers such as Hypnos and Ercol, great local brands championed by Lucas.

A statement released by the company today said:" Lucas Furniture is delighted to announce that work has started on their new furniture store.

"Prominently located on the entrance to Aylesbury on the A41 Bicester Road adjacent to the Aylesbury Vale train station, and at over 75,000 square feet it will be one of the largest independent quality furniture stores in the South East of England."

The new store will be spread over two floors in a "light and airy environment" designed to display the furniture to get the creative juices flowing.

It will include car parking for over 100 cars and an in-store café.

In addition, the store will be located across the road from the Aylesbury Vale train station with links into London Marylebone station.

The store’s Group Managing Director said: "Lucas has served Aylesbury and the local area for over 120 years and is very excited to announce its next step in their long history.

"With an investment of over £10m, this is a real commitment by Lucas to Aylesbury. Lucas will continue to offer the level of service, exceptional advice and product only an independent store can provide."

In addition, Lucas will also build next door to the store a standalone 30,000 square foot warehouse. This will ensure all the furniture is taken into a modern facility processed through a QA process before being stored on high bay racking awaiting delivery to the customer.

Lucas is very aware of its environmental responsibilities, so in addition to electric vehicle charging points, the store will include roof solar panels designed to help meet most of the store’s energy requirements.