Love your local market: Series of events to celebrate Aylesbury's market

A series of events to celebrate Aylesbury market are taking place later this month.

As part of the nationwide Love Your Local Market celebrations, two weeks of live events are taking place at Aylesbury market between May 17 and 31.

Library image of children's activities at Market Square, Aylesbury

It kicks-off this Friday with Foodie Friday Live between 11am and 3pm where market traders have the opportunity to showcase their products through live cooking demonstrations and food sampling.

The following day (Saturday May 18), the Bluebird Belles, a vintage vocal harmony trio, will be giving three performances between 11am and 3pm, accompanied by the Milton Keynes Swing Dancers.

On Tuesday May 21, the town's vintage and craft bazaar will host antiques expert John Bly from the BBC's Antiques Roadshow.

John will be on hand to value visitors antiques between 10am and 2pm for free while there will be a host of stalls for visitors to browse.

On Wednesday May 22, Amy Moon from the Aylesbury town centre team will be having her bright rainbow hair shaved off in the town centre.

Amy will be raising money for Cancer Research UK, a cause close to her heart after her husband died of malignant melanoma in 2008.

Last year Amy raised more than £1,000 for the charity after losing four stone in weight.

Radio presenter Wes Venn will be doing the honours with the scissors in Market Square at noon.

So far £1,165 has been raised and you can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/moonymoonyheadlikeballoony

The celebrations continue during the spring bank holiday weekend with the Ellesborough Silver Band performing between 11am and 2pm on Saturday May 25.

Then during half-term there will be fun for all the family on Wednesday May 29 with giant games in Market Square between 11am and 3pm.

Among the games on offer will be giant Jenga, Connect 4, snakes and ladders, draughts, noughts & crosses, and big rubber lego.

Aylesbury town centre and regeneration manager Diana Fawcett said: "Aylesbury market continues to thrive with four markets a week located in the historic Market Square.

"The Love Your Local Market event this year showcases all of our markets, and visitors can take the opportunity over this fortnight to enjoy the array of entertainment while also talking to local traders, producers and discovering new delights.

"Visitors can also shop with confidence, because we’re signed up to the national real deal scheme with Trading Standards - so come along and rediscover Aylesbury markets this May!”