A 100-year-old care home resident in Buckingham has revealed the secret to a long and happy life.

A special birthday celebration took place at Maids Moreton Hall care home, when resident Gwen Edwards turned 100.

Reflecting on the secret to a long life, she said: “Love is all you need to be happy.”

Gwen Edwards at her special celebration

To celebrate, the care home team decorated the lounge with balloons and banners and the head chef baked a special birthday cake for everyone to enjoy at a surprise afternoon tea party.

Gwen’s relatives and friends joined residents and staff in the home’s lounge.

Gwen was born on November 7 1922 in Ecclesfield, Yorkshire. She studied at Bingley College, where she gained her teaching qualifications.

After graduating, Gwen began her teaching career in Birmingham with nursery and infant children, before later moving back to her home town of Ecclesfield.

Gwen at her party

Interested in gardening and the outdoors, Gwen joined history clubs and the Women’s Institute in her later years. She continues to enjoy her interests through the home’s gardening and history clubs.

Gwen has a daughter, Helen, a son, Simon, and one granddaughter, Emily,who regularly visit her at Maids Moreton Hall.

General manager Ina Almasan said: “Here at Maids Moreton, we always like to throw a party for special milestones – and Gwen’s 100th birthday certainly called for a celebration.

