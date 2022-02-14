Love at first sight for passionate piglets at Bucks petting farm

It's been all about getting ready for half term at The Animal News Agency, and there are lots of stories to share about nice things that are going on.

From birdy bingo and other avian-themed activities at The Bucks Goat Centre to piggy heaven at Kew Little Pigs, there is lots to choose from while the schools are off in this area.

We are also preparing for Crufts, and now backed by the RSPCA, the Safe Pets and People campaign, calling for mandatory first aid qualifications for all pet professionals, is gaining traction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romeo and Juliet

We are still, as ever, looking for your amazing stories and pictures - email [email protected]

You can find out more about The Animal News Agency here.

We are on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook too @youranimalnews

Romeo and Juliet

'It only takes a second for someone to steal your dog,' warns vet nurse

Love is in the air at an Amersham petting farm, after a pair of adorable piglets formed an inseparable bond, leading staff to dub them 'Romeo and Juliet'.

The star-crossed lovers are melting the hearts of visitors at Kew Little Pigs, where members of the public can mingle with the porky residents for a uniquely cute experience.

Romeo and Juliet were born in October last year to mums Squeaks and Daisy, and have already cemented their reputation at the farm as a real power couple.

And as many of the piglets get ready to go and live in people's homes as pets, there are no plans to separate the pair.

They first met when they were introduced as a part of a photoshoot for the attraction just before Christmas, and it was love at first sight.

Romeo and Juliet now love nothing more than cosying up together under their knitted blanket.

Olivia Mikhail, who runs Kew Little Pigs, said: "We couldn't bear to separate Romeo and Juliet as they really do love each other so much.

"We have decided to keep them on the farm with us, so that they can live their lives happily together, and always have that special bond.

"All of the pigs at Kew Little Pigs get on well together, but this is really a next-level thing, and visitors have even commented on it.

"Our Romeo and Juliet definitely won't end up like their Shakespearian namesakes, and we love having them here with us."

Kew Little Pigs is currently getting ready for Valentine's Day, and is offering a special deal for couples wanting to have a romantic date this week at the farm.

Click here to find out more.

Supermarket signs a must

A top canine behaviour advisor and qualified veterinary nurse is calling on pet owners to stop leaving their dogs outside the supermarket.

Rachel Bean RVN has spoken out, after witnessing what she describes as 'one too many' instances of distressed pooches being put in harm's way.

She has now begun contacting supermarkets and shops urging them to put up signs saying the practice is unacceptable, as it traumatises pets, and leaves them at risk from pet thieves.

She said: "Many people mistakenly think that it is OK to leave their pets outside a store while they pop in for their shopping, but it is actually putting their dog at risk.

"With pet thefts on the rise, it only takes a second for someone to steal your dog.

"Your dog will also be upset when you leave them too, and may act up or put themselves at risk.

"Some dogs are stolen for dog fighting rings or are used as bait dogs - it doesn't bear thinking about, and these things are so easily avoided.

"Just because something has been done a lot, doesn't mean it is the right thing to do - that is why I am calling on supermarkets and shops to put up signs."

Dog thefts increased dramatically during the pandemic lockdown, with up to seven pets being reported stolen each day in 2020.

And two years on, the so-called pandemic puppy boom has driven up prices, meaning thieves see stealing dogs as a lucrative project.

Rachel added: "Of course it isn't always convenient, but people must consider what is safe for their dog.

"Do you really need to stop at the shop, or can it wait until your dog is safely at home?"