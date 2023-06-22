Lottery celebrates 25 years of raising funds for local charities including Aylesbury hospice

The Hospice Lottery has celebrated 25th years since its first draw on May 8, 1998. Over the past quarter century, the not-for-profit organisation has raised over £17 million for its partner charities, which provide care for local people when they need it most.

The Hospice Lottery was founded in 1997 by Rennie Grove Hospice Care (formerly Iain Rennie Hospice at Home and Grove House), Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, and South Bucks Hospice. Through weekly draws, the lottery provides a fun and easy way for supporters to contribute to local charities while having a chance of winning prizes up to £10,000.

Now, the Hospice Lottery has gone from strength to strength, with the addition of further partners including the Hospice of St Francis in 2003, Michael Sobell Hospice Charity in 2005, Harlington Hospice in 2019, and East and North Herts Hospitals’ Charity in 2021.

The anniversary Superdraw is coming soon

The proceeds help fund hospice and health-related services, such as specialist nursing care, counselling and other vital support for patients and their loved ones.

Since its founding, the number of players has grown to over 36,000, last year helped to raise £1.2 million for the partner charities.

Stewart Marks, chief executive of Rennie Grove Hospice Care, said: “Everyone who buys a Hospice Lottery ticket plays a vital part in helping us make every moment matter for local patients with life-limiting illness and their families.”

Belinda Ellis, CEO of The Hospice Lottery Partnership, said: “The 25th anniversary is a testament to the incredible generosity and commitment of the community to support those in need.

"The support of our players has been instrumental in allowing us to make a positive impact in the lives of so many people, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the years to come."

To mark the anniversary, the Hospice Lottery Partnership will be hosting a series of events throughout the year, including a special 25th Anniversary Superdraw, with the chance to win £2,000 and other cash prizes.