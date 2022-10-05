‘Lost for words’ after marathon run in honour of young mum from Aylesbury Vale who tragically died when 10 weeks pregnant

A London Marathon competitor said she was “lost for words” after running in Sunday’s race in memory of a dear friend from Calvert Green and her unborn baby.

Abi Hack was devastated last year when her friend, Becky Hewes, suddenly collapsed and died from a blood clot on the lung, just days after their last meet-up.

Only a few days earlier, Abi had been helping Becky to create some ‘baby reveal’ boxes to let her wider family know she was 10 weeks pregnant with her first child.

Abi Hack after the London Marathon

In tribute to her friend, Abi pledged to raise as much as she could for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, who were called to treat Becky when she fell ill at her Calvert Green home last May.

Abi said: “Becky’s life was just about to start, she was so happy. I am so sad for this to have happened to her and to her family.

"But I am so grateful for the air ambulance, being there to help get her to hospital as soon as possible.

"Becky lived far away from the main roads and about half an hour from any hospital, so the air ambulance was vital.”

Becky, centre, with Abi, left, and her twin sister Millie

Abi and Becky met while playing hockey and quickly became firm friends. Becky played for Bicester Hockey Club after moving to Bucks to set up home with fiancé Mark.

Abi, who is a graphic designer, added: “Becky was just so full of energy. She was so uplifting and her presence really did light up the room."

After completing the London Marathon in a time of 4.44, Abi said: “I am a little bit lost for words because it was so incredible.

"I was really nervous about the weather and then it was just beautiful and sunny. I had quite a few people along the route and it was great to see them.

"Crossing the finish line, I just put my hand up to Becky and said, ‘This is for you.’”