Lorry load of stolen train tracks recovered by Aylesbury Vale’s rural police

Describing the last week’s work, the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce said: “A large quantity of stolen train tracks and a vehicle used in the theft were recovered and returned to Network Rail - British Transport Police have taken on this investigation.”

A suspicious lorry was reported to Thames Valley Police on September 1. PC Gibson from the Rural Crime Taskforce located it in Newbury after receiving further reports of two men in orange fluorescent clothing running from it.

The load on the back turned out to be stolen tracks belonging to Network Rail.

Lorryload of stolen train tracks found by the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce

The taskforce also ran Operation Galileo, patrolling areas where hare coursing was suspected.

The force is using drones all over the Thames Valley Police area to monitor gatherings that could be illegal hare coursing.

The team attended training on how to make the most of legislation designed to bring those found hare coursing and poaching to book.

During the same week, the teams also made two arrests for failing to appear at court, an arrest on behalf of Cheshire Police for assault and seized a vehicle used in a serious assault for forensic examination.

The lorry was found abandoned

A drink driver was arrested by officers from the team following calls from the public. His breathalyser test showed him to be nearly four times the legal limit. He was charged with a number of offences and will appear in court.

Members of the team attended the Bucks County show to engage with the rural community.

"The officers were shattered by the flocks of excited children wanting to look around and sit our 4x4 vehicle,” one officer said.