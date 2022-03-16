Lord Lieutenant of Bucks plants tree for Queen's green canopy ahead of jubilee

Ahead of the Queen's Jubilee Countess Howe, Lord Lieutenant of Bucks has planted a tree in a ceremonial park.

To celebrate of Queen Elizabeth II reaching 70 years on the throne, the public has been encouraged to plant trees to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

In Bucks, the Lord Lieutenant picked GreenAcres Chiltern Park as the place to plant her tree, others are encouraged to follow suit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Countess Howe with the GreenAcres Team, Morse Funeral Services, Arnold Funeral Service and BP Collins Solicitors at GreenAcres Chiltern Park Cemetery and Ceremonial Park

The green canopy activity was chosen by the Queen as a sustainable way for people to mark the occasion.

GreenAcres Chiltern Park is used as a cemetery and ceremonial park serving the members of all faiths and communities.

Senior operations manager at the park Marisa Isaacs said: “I am pleased to help enhance our local environment by being part of this project.

"We carefully considered the surrounding native woodland and chose to plant an Oak tree. We were delighted and honoured when Countess Howe, as Her Majesty, The Queen’s

Countess Howe planting her tree

representative in Bucks, agreed to plant the tree with us.

"The weather was perfect, and we will all remember her visit for years to come as we watch the tree grow.”

The new area celebrating the Queen’s Green Canopy is accessible for anyone to visit during the park opening hours which can be found on its website here.

Countess Howe said: “She has given dedicated service to this country, the Commonwealth and the world for 70 years.

"Not only is she the longest reigning monarch in our history but she leaves an extraordinary legacy. She is held in the deepest affection and utmost respect by all

whose lives she has touched.

“It is fitting that we are able to celebrate her magnificent reign with tree planting.

"The trees will grow into maturity over the next century and will serve as poignant reminders of her dedication to duty and service to the nation.

"The other very important reason for planting a tree is to play our part in helping to reduce the impact of climate change.