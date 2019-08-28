Looking for a home in Aylesbury and have £200,000 to spend? Here's what you could get for your money
Here's a look at some of the Aylesbury properties that are on the market for £200,000 at the moment.
With close transport links to London and sitting at the foot of the beautiful Chiltern Hills, Aylesbury is a popular place to live. And the house prices reflect that.
1. This two bed flat in Querceteum Close is on the market for offers in excess of 200,000
BH
jpimedia
2. This two bed apartment in Barnshaw House is on the market for 200,000
BH
jpimedia
3. If Watermead is your dream destination this two bed apartment in Dove Place is on the market for 200,000
BH
jpimedia
4. This one bedroom detached coach house in Woodford Close will set you back 200,000
BH
jpimedia
