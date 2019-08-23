Look no further than your own doorstep for delicious meals out

Do you remember the days when if you wanted to go out and eat in Aylesbury your choices where somewhat limited it was either the kebab shops on Cambridge Street, the fish and chip shop in Bedgrove or just cut your losses and go to Milton Keynes!

Well not anymore that’s for sure. Anybody who has met me will know that I’m a man who loves his food and I love to go out to eat be it breakfast, lunch or dinner and I’m so excited to see new places opening up and being successful here in Aylesbury.

Usman Majid outside The Grill Steakhouse in Aylesbury town centre

Be it the big chain food eateries like Wagamamas, Nandos, Noodle Nation and

Miller and Carter, to the small independents restaurants like The Grill Steakhouse.

I remember when the chef-proprietor Usman first started in a very small outlet at the very top of town, I remember he wanted to show his town, a place he was proud to call home, how a good steak should be cooked.

I must admit when I first met him as a customer all those years back I was bit sceptical. I had just moved from Soho London to Aylesbury and I was in my own opinion a bit of a steak connoisseur.

Well let me tell you I was blown away by his menu and what he cooked and I’m so pleased and chuffed to see all his efforts and hard work from him and all of his team pay off, as The Grill Steakhouse is now one of the new glossy posh looking restaurants in The Exchange building in the centre of town, a big well done to Usman and his team.

Another small independent stirring up things in Aylesbury is the Miya Japanese restaurant on Walton Street (the old police station ).

I stopped by for a quick drink after working at the theatre all day going through pantomime ideas (more about that later) anyway I was really taken aback by the classy and stunning interior and one of the very friendly staff gave a-me a quick tour.

I have to say this truly whetted my appetite so I went to book a table for that Saturday only to be told if you want a table over the weekend you have to book four weeks in advance, WOW!

So I will let you know what the food is like but you will have to wait till the end of October.

So are you like me and a fellow foodie fan who loves to dine out ?

What’s your favourite restaurant in the area? Please let me know via the letters page all recommendations welcome .

Now before I go (its nearly dinner time ) two other things to tell you about.

So not only am I an Aylesbury panto regular and guaranteed attendee at the opening of many an envelope! I am also starring in a recording of the hilarious new musical comedy panel show from the BBC, called Anything But Coldplay.

The show pits two teams against each other over 6 musical rounds. The winning team after each round gets to play one of their favourite songs on the radio, what’s not to love?! It’s recorded in front of a live studio audience (well most of them are live) and TICKETS ARE FREE ! My recording is on Sunday 8th September at 3pm at the David Evans Court Theatre in Tring.

Regular listeners to my BBC 3CR Breakfast show will know that I enjoy winding up BBC weather presenter Kate Kinsella, before she does her weather report on my programme on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Imagine my delight when I found out she is on the opposing team! Also on the bill are comedian Adam Bloom and my very own co-star at Aylesbury panto and friend La Voix. If you would like tickets for what will be a wonderful afternoon of entertainment, go to www.courttheatre.co.uk. See you there.

As you know this my 9th year in panto at the Aylesbury Waterside, we wanted to do something a bit special and unique its a fantastic scheme called Magic Tickets that’s launching for this first time this year.

The scheme offers panto-goers the opportunity to purchase an additional ticket at a discounted rate of just £10 to send a less fortunate child and their family to see Beauty and the Beast this Christmas.

The theatre and I have partnered up with charities including Children with Cancer UK, Florrie’s Children’s Team, Bucks Young Carers and Absolutely Together who will distribute the Magic Tickets to the very deserving families.

There are lots of youngsters out there who are unable to join the panto adventure, but Magic Tickets means children who otherwise wouldn’t be able experience the wonderful world of theatre, will have the chance to do exactly that this year. I want to thank you in advance for your support.

Anyway as always big hugs see you around town I’m sure

Love Andy x