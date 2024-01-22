Longwick C of E Combined School receives 'Good' with 'Outstanding' Features in recent OFSTED

Longwick CofE School ‘Pupils benefit from an exceptional personal development offer’ praised in 'good' with ‘outstanding’ features in OFSTED rating.

Staff, governors, and pupils at Longwick Church of England Combined School are delighted after Ofsted inspectors found the school to be ‘good’ with ‘outstanding’ features during a recent graded inspection in November 2023.

“Pupils feel well supported and nurtured by a team of dedicated staff.”Longwick C of E Combined School, serving the Longwick community, has achieved its 'good' with ‘outstanding’ features rating as part of The Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust (ODBST), a multi-academy trust of thirteen high-performing primary schools across Buckinghamshire.

Inspectors found that “pupils feel well supported and nurtured by a team of dedicated staff,” and “pupils develop an exemplary understanding of respect, both regarding other people and also the wider world.”

Mrs Wakefield, teaching staff and pupils

Jade Wakefield, Headteacher, said she was incredibly proud and delighted that the inspectors had recognised, “The curriculum is ambitious for all pupils” and “pupils work hard and achieve well”. “The community is so happy that the hard work of our staff and pupils has been recognised with this judgement. It is wonderful that Longwick and the surrounding communities have an ambitious, effective, and nurturing school on their doorsteps.”

The report commended the improvements in the school's teaching of early reading and mathematics and the inclusive ethos, which effectively supports pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities. Ofsted saw how the carefully planned personal development programme and rich range of additional experiences develop pupils’ respect, resilience and an understanding of the wider world.

Claire Randall, Chair of Governors, and Sulina Piesse, Chief Executive Officer of the ODBST are thrilled with the findings and echo, “The Governing Body is pleased that the report reflects the recent improvement journey the school has been on. We would like to thank staff, parents, and members of the community for their continued support.”

