A Labour councillor has gone independent just days after being elected for Labour and saying Bucks needed the party.

Cllr Robin Stuchbury was re-elected to Buckinghamshire Council to represent Buckingham for Labour during the May 1 local elections last week.

However, he is now listed as an Independent on the council website - although his register of interests still says he is a Labour member.

Cllr Stuchbury refused to comment on his switch when approached by the LDRS, as did other Labour councillors, members and party spokespeople.

Robin Stuchbury has switched to Independent just days after being re-elected as a Labour councillor on Buckinghamshire Council. Pic: Charlie Smith/LDRS

The Buckingham member was Bucks Labour group leader prior to last week’s elections, a position now filled by Cllr Chris Chilton.

After campaigning on a Labour platform, Cllr Stuchbury won 2,252 votes during last week’s elections – one of the highest of any elected Bucks councillor.

This huge vote tally saw him win a majority of nearly 1,000 over Liberal Democrat Cllr Anja Schaefer, who came second in Buckingham.

As well as winning a large mandate on a Labour platform, Cllr Stuchbury also extolled the virtues of the party during an interview ahead of the elections.

Despite now sitting as an Independent, only three weeks ago he told the LDRS: “Buckinghamshire Council needs the Labour Party.”

In the same conversation, Cllr Stuchbury also said he thought Labour would do ‘extremely well’ at these elections because it is ‘not Reform UK, the Conservative Party or the Liberal Democrats’.

Labour now has only three remaining councillors on Bucks Council, following his move to join the Independents.

