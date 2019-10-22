Logo for Bucks unitary council revealed

The logo for the new Buckinghamshire Council, set to launch on 1 April 2020, was revealed today.

The unitary shadow executive, who's job it is to prepare the ground for a smooth transition to the unitary authority next spring, met today to give approval to the new branding.

For the past two months a working group has been consulting with residents, members and employees to agree on how the logo should look.

The final design incorporates both the beautiful rolling countryside of the county, over a quarter of which is included within the Chilterns and a further third covered by the Metropolitan Green Belt, and the swam emblem which dates back to the Anglo-Saxon times, when Buckinghamshire was known for breeding swans for the king.

District councillor Robin Stuchbury said:

“Having sat through the meeting it was interesting watching the shadow executive debate the worthiness of the symbol. I expect the symbol will grow on people over a period of years and may evolve. The swan at least is now flying free - I'm not sure what that symbolises - you can decide. It was at least produced in-house at a relatively low cost."

In November 2018, Housing Secretary James Brokenshire announced that Bucks County Council would merge with district councils in Aylesbury Vale, Chiltern, Wycombe, and South Bucks to form one unitary authority. Milton Keynes, it was agreed, would remain a separate unitary authority.

