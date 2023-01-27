Location confirmed for teachers protest in Aylesbury Vale protesting pay and working conditions

Teachers from all across Buckinghamshire will be protesting pay in Buckingham on Wednesday (1 February).

As well as picketing across the country, rallying points have been set up for more pronounced protestations.

One of which will be held outside the Buckingham Old Gaol.

The protest has been organised by the National Education Union, similar protests are taking place in Bedford and Luton.

NEU members are striking as they seek an improvement in their pay and school funding from the Government.

Paul McLaughlin, of the NEU, said: “In light of the Governments clear refusal to work with us to find a solution, members will be taking action across the region on an unprecedented scale next week in order to secure a fair and fully funded settlement to this dispute.

“Parents know the consequences of persistent underfunding, both for their school/college and for their child. This strike should not be necessary, and we regret the adverse impact on parents and pupils. However, Government failure to act brings us to a point where members have no choice but to exercise their democratic right to make their voices heard.

"With pickets at hundreds of schools and rallies in all main centres across the region, members will demonstrate that they cannot be ignored. We call on this Government to put right years of wilful neglect which has left the profession in dire need. They should invest properly in our education system and stem the rapid decline in pay which has led many members in our region to either leave the profession or brought them to the brink. Enough is enough.”

Since members voted to strike 30,000 more teachers have joined the NEU.

Pupils across the country have been informed by their schools to stay at home next week due to the amount of staff not working.

Another national day of strike action is planned by teachers on 15 March, while regional picketing is planned next month after Wednesday’s protest.

The National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) has also announced plans to strike in protest over working conditions.

