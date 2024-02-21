Local swim teacher celebrates 15 years of creating generational bonds in the pool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now, 15 years on, she is celebrating her significant role in numerous family success stories – all shaped by her lessons at the Revival Health & Leisure Club pool in Buckingham.

“It wasn’t until my daughter was born that I came across Water Babies,” said Karen. “I didn’t even know taking your baby swimming was a thing before a friend mentioned it! After the first few lessons with my daughter, I soon realised it was where I was meant to be. After a career in Leisure Management, I knew teaching had always been my calling within that role. Water Babies reignited that passion in me. Fast-forward nearly 15 years and it’s still my happy place!”

Driven by the profound impact Water Babies classes had on her now teenage children, Karen eagerly embraced the opportunity to extend her support to many other families embarking on their swim journeys. Maintaining this commitment for nearly 15 years, she remains dedicated to instilling love and confidence in the water among every young swimmer she meets.

“My little ones aren’t so little anymore! My daughter is 14 and my son is 13. They’ve grown into strong swimmers who absolutely love the water. My daughter even earned a 200m badge when she was just five! Now, having the opportunity to share those skills with numerous other families is incredibly rewarding for me. I’ve had the privilege of teaching two, three, even four sets of siblings over the years! Witnessing their growth and success is truly amazing,” explained Karen.

One family that has experienced the positive influence of Karen’s lessons is that of Frances Isaac, a local grandmother, and her grandchildren, Jake and Theo. Karen’s lessons became a sanctuary for Frances when Jake was 13 months old, providing precious one-on-one moments with her now nine-year-old grandchild. Years later, Frances carries on this tradition, attending Karen’s lessons with her youngest grandchild, Theo, who began swimming at the tender age of two months.

“Thanks to Karen, my time bonding with my grandchildren has been nothing short of magical,” said Frances. “The joy of watching them learn essential water skills, all while creating precious memories, has been a gift beyond measure. Karen’s dedication and expertise have not only made water safe and enjoyable for Theo and Jake as they’ve grown but have also provided us a place where we can have quality time together and create lasting memories.”

Water Babies Bucks & Beds, under the guidance of owner Tamsin Brewis and her dedicated team of teachers, has been imparting indispensable water skills to children from as young as six weeks old at pools across Buckinghamshire for close to 20 years. As one of Tamsin’s longest-serving teachers, Karen’s commitment and expertise have played a vital role in shaping Water Babies into a trusted hub for parents, grandparents and children in the community.

“Karen’s commitment to forging generational bonds through her dedicated teaching has been a cornerstone of Water Babies Bucks & Beds,” said Tamsin. “Witnessing her impact on families like Frances and her grandchildren is truly heart-warming. Karen’s ability to create lasting connections spans hundreds of families she’s taught over the years, making her an invaluable part of our Water Babies family. We’re proud to celebrate one of our longest serving teachers as we celebrate our big 20th birthday this November.”

After years of welcoming families through her doors, pinpointing just one favourite aspect of being a Water Babies teacher has proved challenging for Karen. “When I reflect on my favourite thing about being a Water Babies teacher, there are just so many things to choose from! It could be witnessing that child who has struggled with water confidence finally break through. Or it might be a parent who initially feared the water but discovers, with our support, that it doesn’t have to be passed on. Someone once told me I must have the perfect job, and I replied, ‘The toughest part is getting out of the pool!’”