Local Sue Ryder volunteer celebrates 30 years of service

To mark hitting the amazing volunteering milestone, Janet, who is from Aylesbury was thrown a party by her team, in way of thanks for her commitment to the shop and helping the charity raise vital funds to support its end of life care and bereavement services.

Commenting on her 30yrs as a volunteer at Sue Ryder, Aylesbury, Janet said, “I have loved my 30 years. I feel so blessed that I have had this opportunity and I hope that my wonderful manager Tammy will allow me to continue working into my 31st year.

"Recently we have heard of so many items that have made enormous amounts of money for the charity. It is wonderful news, and long may they keep coming.”

Also commenting on Janet’s huge commitment to the shop, Aylesbury Shop Manager, Tammy Perugi said, “Janet is a much-loved member of our team here at the Aylesbury shop. Apart from being very popular among staff and customers alike, she is always happy to lend a helping hand and her knowledge and experience is invaluable.