Local musician brings classical concert to village church near Buckingham
Music in Quiet Places comes to a village church near Buckingham on Saturday, September 10.
Organised by Buckingham musician Robert Secret, the Music in Quiet Places series of summer concerts brings classical music performances to rural settings.
The next concert on September 10 is in the Church of St John the Baptist, Preston Bissett, at 7.30pm, with an optional village walk from the church at 6.30pm.
The distinguished oboe player Christopher Redgate, who has played with orchestras such as The London Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, will be joined by flautist Celia Redgate, violinist Gillian Secret, viola player Robert Secret and cellist Julian Metzger.
The programme includes Christopher Redgate's composition, Variations on Variations, based on a piece by the 17th-century composer Marin Marais, as well as works by Mozart, Beethoven and Bliss.
Tickets cost £10 from local ticket agent Sara Gulliver on 01280 848275.
The final concert in the series will be at St Peter’s Church, Stoke Lyne, on Saturday, September 17.