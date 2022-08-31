Local historian leads history walks in Winslow for Heritage Open Days
Winslow historian David Noy will be leading two free history walks in the town, as part of Heritage Open Days.
Victorian Winslow, at 2pm on Friday, September 9, begins at the Winslow Town Council offices at 28 High Street and will include the High Street, Avenue Road, the Churchyard, Horn Street and the Market Square.
It will finish at the Baptist Tabernacle, behind 160 High Street, built in 1864, which will be open to look round.
Meet from 1.30pm at the town council offices, where there will be a display of information about Winslow History.
Stuart and Georgian Winslow, at 2pm on Friday, September 16, includes a visit to Keach's Meeting House. Meet from 1.30pm at Keach’s Meeting House, on Bell Walk, where there will be a display of information about the building and the Winslow Baptists.
The walk will take you round the outsides of some of the town’s most important buildings, and show how they are not always what they seem to be.
To book a place on one of the walks, email [email protected], or phone/text 07713 641238.
David Noy is the author of How One Man Transformed a town: Winslow 1640-1770 and William Lowndes.
For more information, see www.winslow-history.org.uk
Established in 1994, Heritage Open Days is England's largest festival of history and culture, taking place each September at venues across the country, when people are invited to experience local history, architecture and culture free of charge.
This year’s Heritage Open Days are taking between September 9 and 18. To search for Heritage Open Days near you, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk