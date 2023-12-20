Local company KVA drive Christmas present appeal for children’s hospital

Every year, KVA organise a Christmas present appeal for Stoke Mandeville Hospital and this year their team felt especially generous with a huge collection of Christmas presents.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week, Kelly Allison, CEO and Hannah Newman, Client Partnership Director at KVA delivered their donation of presents to the paediatrics department, who will distribute these gifts to children in hospital over Christmas.

With patients ranging from newborns to 18-year-olds, the team enjoyed adding an extra gift or two to their Christmas shopping, knowing that these small tokens will truly make a difference to families spending the holidays in the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly says: Our purpose at KVA has always been to positively impact people - this was my intention when I opened KVA’s doors 10 years ago and it still rings true today, thanks to the fantastic culture we have collectively fostered across the agency.

KVA Christmas Present Appeal 2023

"I am beyond proud of the team at KVA for extending this approach to support local community initiatives and spreading kindness at Christmas."

Hayley, Play Leader at Stoke Mandeville Hospital says: "Without KVA’s continued support and thoughtfulness we wouldn't have the resources to give out to our patients. It really does make their stay with us a more positive and fun experience.

"I have a lot of patients who tell their parents that they are not ready to go home because they are enjoying themselves. Those words are like gold to me as I know then that I am doing a good job in occupying them, so they remember the positive moments of their stay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If they ever have to come back then they have happy memories of their time on the ward instead of frightening and stressful ones. I cannot do this without people like the team at KVA who donate to me and fill my cupboards with joy and happiness. Thank you, I am forever grateful to you all.

About KVA