Steeple Claydon hosted its annual Live Nativity on Sunday, December 4

About 150 villagers turned out to watch as Churches Together held their seventh annual Live Nativity in Steeple Claydon on Sunday, December 4.

With just 24 hours’ notice, Rebecca Hulme Hunter and nine-month-old baby Francis stood into play Mary and the baby Jesus, with Francis even cooing along as the carols were sung.

A highlight of the performance for the children was when Milo the pony – playing the donkey - deciding to climb the stairs to go on stage.

Shepherd Keith Howard and his daughter Sonia brought their lambs to add to the manger scene, and they behaved impeccably on their leading reins.

As there were no takers for the part of the Angel Gabriel, a 7ft sculpture had been created. Unfortunately, the replica proved a bit too awe inspiring, with one two-year-old screaming and running away when he appeared.

Every year, the organisers try and introduce something a bit different, and this year it was the innkeepers, Basil and Sybil Fawlty, who kept people amused.

Claydon Academy danced to Bridge Over Troubled Water, to symbolise remembering Jesus the Saviour in our times of trouble, and the evening was rounded off with mulled wine and mince pies kindly provided by local baker Karl, who also played one of the kings for the seventh time.

1. Steeple Claydon Live Nativity Live lambs joined the cast of the annual nativity Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Steeple Claydon Live Nativity The three kings with the Star Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Steeple Claydon Live Nativity This was the seventh live nativity held in Steeple Claydon Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Steeple Claydon Live Nativity The Angel Gabriel proved awesome Photo: supplied Photo Sales