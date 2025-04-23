Live Bluey show based on beloved television programme comes to Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A live action version of the beloved Australian television series, Bluey, is coming to Aylesbury.

During its upcoming UK tour, Bluey’s Big Play, is coming to the Waterside Theatre between June 16-19 in 2026.

A previous iteration of the live-action show was nominated for an Olivier Award. It sees puppets replicate the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series and includes music, laughter, and fun for the whole family.

A spokesperson for the Ambassador Theatre Group said: “The critically acclaimed stage show has captivated audiences of all ages, with the much-loved Heeler family delighting fans with an unforgettable live theatrical experience.”

Broadway World said families should “expect full chair dancing and shrieks of joy,” in its five-star review of the show.

Since premiering in Australia, Bluey’s Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe Singapore and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

Natasha Spence, events director, live entertainment at BBC Studios, said: “The play’s last tour was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from audiences across the UK and Ireland. We can't wait for more fans and families to experience the joy of seeing Bluey’s Big Play live on stage in a few months."

Bluey’s Big Play features original voices from the acclaimed series, including the instantly recognisable voices of Dave McCormack and Melanie Zanetti as Dad and Mum. It is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

Ben Hatton, senior vice president, arts & entertainment at Cuffe and Taylor added: “We were thrilled with the incredible reception Bluey’s Big Play received in our previous tour, the response from our audiences was nothing short of magical. So we couldn’t be more excited to bring Bluey back to the UK again later this year”

Bluey’s Big Play follows Dad when feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. This is Bluey, for real life.