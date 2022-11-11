LitterLotto Local launched to reward Buckinghamshire residents for binning litter

LitterLotto has launched a new initiative offering an extra monthly prize for residents who bin their waste. By working closely with LitterLotto to create a geofence around Buckinghamshire, the council can now reward people who bin their rubbish and help keep litter off the streets and the countryside.

The council has worked with LitterLotto, a free to enter prize draw with regular spot prizes and huge jackpots, since it launched in the UK in 2021.

To enter, residents simply use the app to take a picture of litter as they place it in a bin.

LitterLotto Local launches an extra monthly prize to encourage people to bin litter

Each time they submit a new piece of litter it's another chance to win; 85% of litter binned via the app is ‘fugitive’ rubbish that was on the floor, hedge or out in the environment. The more local users the app has, the more litter will end up in the right place - the bin.

The new LitterLotto Local initiative sees an extra monthly prize draw of £250 on offer which will hopefully encourage more people to bin it to win it.

Gareth Williams, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We spend £2.5million cleaning the streets of Buckinghamshire and unfortunately, much of the tidying up is picking up litter, despite having over 4,000 bins emptied regularly across the county.

"With the new LitterLotto Local initiative, we want to encourage people to protect their surroundings and reward the right behaviour. If we can get more litter in bins, we can save some money that we are currently spending litter picking and divert it to other projects or services.

“So many residents already take time to litter pick their local areas, and for those people this is a recognition of that. Sadly, some people still drop litter, and we hope this will encourage them to rethink their actions.”

David Landsberg, founder and chief executive of LitterLotto, added: "We’re proud to be working with Buckinghamshire Council to launch our new LitterLotto Local initiative. We’re looking forward to working with them to create an even more beautiful Buckinghamshire, with less litter."