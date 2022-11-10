Could your dog be a lifesaver? Pet Blood Bank UK is appealing for dogs in the Aylesbury area to come forward as blood donors to help save the lives of other dogs.

Wendover Heights Vets, in Halton, is one of the charity’s host venues and it’s looking for happy, healthy, and confident dogs to register for donation sessions.

Pet Blood Bank is just like the human blood service, but for dogs. Blood donations are collected from donor dogs across the UK, which then go to helpi save the lives of other dogs in need.

Donor dog Alfie

Every donation a dog gives can help save the lives of up to four other dogs. All dogs in the UK have access to the lifesaving blood should they ever need it.

To become a donor, your dog must weigh more than 25kg, be between the ages of one and eight, and be fit and healthy.

It is also important that they are confident and enjoy meeting new people and having new experiences, as the dogs go into their donation appointment alone while owners wait outside.

The donation itself only takes five to 10 minutes, but owners should expect their dogs to be with the team for around 35 to 40 minutes.

Advertisement

The Pet Blood Bank team in the donation room

Dogs receive a full health check from the Pet Blood Bank vet before donating and are showered with fuss, treats and attention throughout their appointment. They even get a goody bag and toy to take home.

Like humans, dogs have different blood types, and negative blood is in very high demand, as this can be given to any dog in an emergency. But with only 30 per cent of dogs having this blood type, keeping up with supplies is challenging, particularly during the pandemic.

For that reason, Pet Blood Bank is calling for certain breeds to come forward, as they are more likely to have his vital blood type – they include German shepherds, dobermanns, retrievers, greyhounds, lurchers, boxers, old English sheepdogs, and Weimaraners.Anyone interested in registering their dog to become a lifesaver or wishing to book an appointment for the donation session at Wendover Heights Vets on Tuesday, November 29, can visit www.petbloodbankuk.org or call 01509 232222.

Advertisement