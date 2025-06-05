Lidl launches application to open fourth supermarket in Aylesbury

Lidl has submitted plans to Bucks Council to open a fourth supermarket in the Aylesbury area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently two Lidl supermarkets operating in the Aylesbury area, a third is currently being constructed at the site of the former Stratstone Land Rover showroom on Buckingham Street.

Now plans for a fourth Lidl in Aylesbury have been formally made. A planning application, submitted to the local authority last month, requests permission to build a new 1,850sqm shopping complex. Lidl also wants to develop a drive through cafe at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German retailer is looking to build the site on agricultural land off Lower Road in Stoke Mandeville. Customers would have access to the site via the new South Eastern Aylesbury Link Road, which is currently being built across Aylesbury.

The masterplan submitted to the council last month

It is also hoped that permission will be granted to create an EV charging hub and an electricity substation at the shopping site.

Lidl has picked an area that was formerly used for farming purposes, but is currently serving as a construction compound and material store for people working on the link road project.

Edgars Limited, which prepared the planning proposals on behalf of the retail giants, noted that the area does not have special status protecting it from construction projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current plans show the site would have a car park of 123 spaces, 17 would be for electric vehicles, nine would be accessible, and four would be for parents and children only.

Edgars revealed that the food store would be aimed at customers living in Stoke Mandeville and people who move to new developments built in the southern areas of Aylesbury.

Within the plans it is stated that as part of the development additional greening will be authorised to act as a buffer to the bordering Hall End Farm.

A representative said in the planning statement: “The proposed development, again owing to the location adjacent to the new infrastructure, would be seen in the context of the urban areas of Aylesbury, and Stoke Mandeville, resulting in a small/ negligible degree of change to the wider landscape when viewed from the National Landscape.”

Latest data from Lidl shows it has 960 stores throughout the UK. Last month, the international supermarket chain confirmed plans to open a further 40 stores across the country this year.