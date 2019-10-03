Lewis Hamilton's brother to inspire young children at Aylesbury PACE secondary school

Nick Hamilton is a British race driver who currently competes in the British Touring Car Championship.

On October 7 Nick will be joining the Pace Secondary School to meet and inspire young people.

He has cerebral palsy, and races with a specially modified car.

His car has movable seats and wider pedals among other modifications to accommodate his condition.

Nicolas Hamilton made his racing debut with Total Control Racing in 2011 in the Renault Clio Cup UK. After two years in that championship, he moved to the European Touring Car Cup series.

After a year away from racing, he moved to the British Touring Car Championship in 2015. He has also had stints in the Renault Clio Cup and the BTCC from 2017 to 2019."Nick wants to reach out to young people to inspire them to chase their dreams.

Caroline Bennett, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Pace, said:

"Often people with Cerebral Palsy are told all of the things they can't do. Nick has defied expectations all his life, and hopefully the children will pick up on this and find their own paths.

"His life is a testament that with hard work anything can be achieved, despite the challenges he has faced.

"The kids can't wait to see him, they are all very excited and we've been holding preview lessons explaining what Nick does and about his life."

Pace is a ground-breaking children’s charity that transforms the lives of children and young people with motor disorders, such as cerebral palsy.

Fundamental to their approach is a belief in every child’s ability to learn and make progress, whatever the physical or sensory challenges they face.

Their overriding goal is to help children and young people with physical disabilities to achieve their full potential and to be as independent as possible in their current and future lives.