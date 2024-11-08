Lest We Forget: Stewkley street named after a World War One flying ace Captain Valentine Baker

The memorial to Captain Valentine Baker at Aylesbury Vale Golf Club. Picture: Aylesbury Vale Golf Club

A Stewkley street has been named after a World War One flying ace who died in a tragic aircraft crash in Wing.

As Remembrance Day approaches, we remember Captain Valentine Baker and celebrate his lifetime achievements – which included teaching aviation hero Amy Johnson to fly, as well as two future kings of England, Edward VIII and George VI.

However, Captain Baker's adventures were cut short in his 50s, after he died during a test flight that crashed on land that's now Aylesbury Vale Golf Club.

Keeping his legacy alive, a street in the new 'Kiln End' development, Stewkley, has been named Valentine's Meadow in his memory.

The Martin-Baker MB3 experimental fighter about to take off at RAF Wing. PHOTO: Martin-Baker Aircraft Ltd

Chair of Stewkley Parish Council, Keith Higgins, said: "We are usually asked by housing developers if we would like to suggest names for the streets on their new developments in Stewkley and, traditionally, we have used the names of people who have figured somewhere in our recent history.

"So, for example, another development features the names of two characters, a local resident and a solicitor who lead the successful campaign by local residents and councils against the government decision to site the Third London Airport with its four massive runways slap bang across several villages, especially Stewkley, 52 years ago.

"They were Sir Desmond Fennell QC, Chairman of the umbrella campaign group, Wing Airport Resistance Association (WARA) and Bill Chappell, the main Stewkley doer, and the man who headed the procession through Stewkley on the day Stewkley was saved. Their names now adorn the street names in St Michael's Park, Stewkley.

"In this instance, 'Valentine' was proposed by one of our parish councillors and, with the council support, was submitted to the developer and the Royal Mail for approval.

"The new housing development is on Wing Road, just a mile from the former Wing Airfield from which the fateful flight departed."

Born in Wales, Captain Baker served in all three of the British Armed Forces during the World War One – joining the Royal Navy and Royal Welsh Fusiliers, before training to become a pilot and serving in 41 Squadron.

In 1917 he was awarded a Military Cross "for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty", and for the "greatest daring and determination" during aerial combat.

He was also awarded the Air Force Cross in the 1918 King's Birthday Honours.

Post war, after a spell working abroad for British engineering conglomerate, Vickers Limited, Captain Baker become a flying instructor at the Lancashire Flying Club, London Aeroplane Club, and finally at Heston Aerodrome.

He then founded the Martin-Baker Aircraft Company with his friend, James Martin, in 1934.

Captain Baker was its test pilot and on the fateful day of September 12, 1942, he was flying the 'Martin-Baker MB3 Experimental fighter R2492' from Wing Airfield.

The Martin-Baker website states: "The engine seized and he [Captain Baker] was forced to make an emergency landing – the wing tip struck a tree stump, causing the aircraft to cartwheel.

"His death greatly affected Sir James, who dedicated the rest of his life, and the future of their company, towards pilot safety."

Indeed, Martin-Baker have been a world leader in the design and manufacture of ejection and crashworthy seats for over 79 years.

The family run business has saved over 7,700 lives and received 11 Queen’s Awards.