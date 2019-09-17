Legend Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson to host 'all inclusive sports day' at Stoke Mandeville

A free inclusive sports day at Stoke Mandeville Stadium on Friday September 27 th will be attended by 16-time Paralympic Champion, Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson.

The free event, part of the European Week of Sports initiative, kicks off at 9am and runs through to 4pm, offering a range of sports/activities, including Wheelchair Basketball, Hand cycling and Seated volleyball.

Also, on the day, More Leisure, the operators of Stoke Mandeville Stadium will be running gym inductions and tours of the National Paralympic Heritage Centre, which is located at the site.

James McDonnell, Inclusive Sport and Fitness Manger at Stoke Mandeville Stadium said: “We’re proud to be staging an event as part of the European Week of Sport.

"Our big day will have a great range of activities for all ages to enjoy.

"And of course, we’re delighted to once again welcome the legendary Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson to the stadium.

"She’s an inspiration to all, whether in a sporting achievement sense, or now through the work she does around the world promoting inclusive sport.

“I would like to thank ukactive for their support in the day.

"It’s going to be a great event, so my advice is come on down to the stadium on September 27 and have a go on one, or more of the many free sports and activities we’re offering.”

The full list of sports/activities on the 27 th is:

 Wheelchair Basketball

 Hand cycling

 Seated volleyball

 Table tennis/polybat

 Boccia

 Circuits 4 all

 Adaptive yoga (over 16)

 Athletics

 Tennis

 New Age Kurling

There are limited spaces in each of the sessions, so the centre advise people to book a session by contacting Inclusive Sport and Fitness Manager james.mcdonnell@serco.com.

Huw Edwards, CEO of ukactive, said: “We want to show that sport and physical activity isopen to everyone, no matter what your age, ability, gender or background.

“ukactive is proud to support this fantastic event at Stoke Mandeville Stadium as part of the European Week of Sport, helping such a broad and wonderful group of people to be active

together.

“Our members and partners have a crucial role to play in making physical activity more accessible and attractive to all.”

The free event on the 27 th is part of the European Week of Sport, which begins on September 23 rd and runs through to the 30 th.

This special seven days of sporting action has events in over 40 countries, and each year attracts well over 10 million participants worldwide.