Learn about the healing energies of Chequers at Aylesbury healer's internet event

Chequers is part of the Ridgeway which is a sacred site for many people who believe in the spiritual power of the earth.

So as well as being the country retreat of the Prime Minister, many spiritual people hold the site in high regard too.

Martin Jones, a the Bucks-based healer who invented spiritual breathing technique Holographic Breathing is hosting a free webinar, which explains more about working with the healing Energies at Chequers.

The event takes place this Sunday from 7.30pm until 9.30pm on Martin's website.

To register for the webinar go to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/4441896fa573867a66858a512be5123a

After receiving special permission from government officials, Martin will also be running a special event at Chequers on Sunday November 24.

This is £15 on the day and to find out more call or text 07795 810 485 to register an interest.

Martin said: "The Ridgeway travels across Southern Britain and is a 6000 year old Right of Way and Pilgrimage Route to Avebury, Stonehenge and many other Sacred Sites along its way.

"I will be teaching how to do Holographic Breathing and we will be using that to work with the chalice and prayer within ourselves and at Chequers.

"Also we will not have to walk between the different centres but from all round the world will be able to transport ourselves instantly from one centre to another.

"To be able to work with the energies at Chequers its really good to be able to internally view the areas and different energies. In my half sleep/awake early this morning I was working with the energies of Chequers and afterwards made a video (the video associated with this story); it talks of the energies there and also shows pictures and energy maps. Its well worth watching this, especially if you are thinking of coming to the webinar as it will acquaint you with the whole area and quality."

Go to www.holographic-breathing.com/3/index.php/the-healing-energies-at-chequers-sacred-site to find out more.