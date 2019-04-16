Latest on our HS2 Government petition - from the editor

Last week we applied to the Government to launch a petition for our readers to sign.

The petition calls for all members of Parliament including ministers to be given a free and final vote on the future of the HS2 scheme.

This change would be very much in the interests of our readers given the political make-up of this area.

At the time of going to press the petition has not yet been approved by Westminster.

I have written to the relevant department asking why there has been a delay - and am assured that it is procedural, and that due to a high volume of approaches there is a backlog to address.

We had hoped to launch our petition this week - but rest assured we will do so as soon as is possible, and if the Government response is unfavourable we will find a different way to raise the very same points with the powers that be.

Thank you to everyone who has engaged with our campaign so far, and don’t forget - if you are on Facebook you can join the HS2: Enough Is Enough campaign group for all the latest each day.