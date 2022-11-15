Latest data on people living in Bucks as world population hits eight billion
A look at how much the population has grown in Bucks, according to latest figures
There are now eight billion people in the world according to the United Nations.
Calculations from the international organisation suggest the world’s population passed through the eight billion barrier today (15 November).
The UN conceded that recording the exact population of the world is extremely difficult and its projections could be marginally inaccurate
Latest data on the population in Bucks was recorded in last year’s Census, which was captured on March 21 2021.
A rise in the number of people living in Buckinghamshire, was recorded when the latest figures were released in late June.
On census day, 553,100 people were living in the area – up 9% from 505,283 in 2011, when the last census was carried out.
This also means the population density has grown to 353 usual residents per square kilometre, up from 323 in 2011.
The census is crucial for the UK’s statisticians to understand how our population is changing, and plays a vital role in how our public services and government operate.
It shows the balance of men and women in the area has changed – Buckinghamshire’s population is now 48.9% male and 51.1% female, meaning there is now a higher proportion of women in the area than 10 years ago.
In 2011, people living in Buckinghamshire were 49.1% male and 50.9% female.
It also shows the area is aging – a decade ago the population was made up of 12.4% under-10s and 16.7% over-65s, but this had changed to 12% and 18.7% respectively by 2021.
Across England and Wales, the total population grew 6.3% over the past decade, from 56,075,912 in 2011 to 59,597,300 last year.
This included a 7.5% increase in the South East, where the population rose to 9,278,100 from 8,634,750 in 2011.
There were 24.8 million households in England and Wales on census day 2021, up from 23.4 million in 2011, with an average of 2.4 people in each household – the same as in 2011.
Historic populations of Buckinghamshire:
1981: 438,925
1991: 454,685
2001: 479,030
2011: 505,283
2021: 553,100
Historic populations of the South East:
1981: 7,029,809
1991: 7,500,054
2001: 8,000,645
2011: 8,634,750
2021: 9,278,100