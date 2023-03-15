News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
1 minute ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Inflation to hit 2.9% by end of year - OBR
2 minutes ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
1 hour ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
4 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel

Late night garage fire in Winslow destroys four cars

A neighbouring building was also affected by smoke

By Hannah Richardson
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:19 GMT- 1 min read
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service
Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

A late-night garage fire destroyed four cars in Park Road South, Winslow. Four fire engines attended at 11.45pm on Monday, March 13, after a series of 999 calls.

Smoke was issuing from a commercial building when they arrived, and noticeable on the High Street. The incident generated multiple calls to Thames Valley Fire Control Service.

Members of Winslow’s fire crew were joined by a crew from Buckingham and two from West Ashland.

The fire was in a garage containing four cars, with smoke spreading to affect a neighbouring commercial building.

Most Popular

The firefighters used breathing apparatus, two main jets, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera. The electricity supply was isolated.

The garage was around 80 per cent damaged by fire, and the cars were destroyed. The commercial building was affected by smoke, which the firefighters used the positive pressure ventilation fan to clear.

Fire crews remained on the scene overnight and into the following morning.

WinslowBuckingham