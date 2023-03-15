Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

A late-night garage fire destroyed four cars in Park Road South, Winslow. Four fire engines attended at 11.45pm on Monday, March 13, after a series of 999 calls.

Smoke was issuing from a commercial building when they arrived, and noticeable on the High Street. The incident generated multiple calls to Thames Valley Fire Control Service.

Members of Winslow’s fire crew were joined by a crew from Buckingham and two from West Ashland.

The fire was in a garage containing four cars, with smoke spreading to affect a neighbouring commercial building.

The firefighters used breathing apparatus, two main jets, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera. The electricity supply was isolated.

The garage was around 80 per cent damaged by fire, and the cars were destroyed. The commercial building was affected by smoke, which the firefighters used the positive pressure ventilation fan to clear.

