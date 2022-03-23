Large water leak floods roads around Aylesbury gyratory
By James Lowson
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 10:42 am
A suspected water leak has flooded the roads around the gyratory at the bottom of Buckingham Street in Aylesbury town centre this morning.
Water is flowing onto the road and crossings, leaving drivers and pedestrians navigate slippery conditions.
Traffic has been delayed, while officials investigate what has caused the water to flood the busy Aylesbury road.
Thames Water staff are on the scene trying to contain the outburst and discover what caused it.
Witness reports suggest it might have come from a burst pipe or major leak nearby.