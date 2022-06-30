Large four-bedroom home on outskirts of Aylesbury goes on the market for nearly £1m

A four-bedroom home which also contains four bathrooms has been put up for sale by Chancellors, it can be viewed here on Zoopla.

The home is located on Badgers Rise in Stone, highlighted features include a fully powered garden office, it is valued at £975,000.

Chancellors also states that it is within the catchment area for a grammar school and that Stone is a highly sought after village to live in.

The estate agents also promote the fact the home is on a private road and has room to park three to four vehicles on the drive and in its garage.

Also included is a modern open plan kitchen and a pleasant lawned back garden.

You can take a virtual tour of the property via our photo gallery below:

Undefined: readMore

Undefined: readMore

1. Garden Estate agents say the garden provides a high amount of privacy. It contains both a lawned and patio area. Photo: Chancellors Photo Sales

2. Bedroom One of the double bedrooms in the property. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Dining room and kitchen The dining room which is connected to the open plan kitchen. Chancellors says there is an abundance worktop space and series of hi-tech appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bathroom One of four bathrooms in the property. This one contains both a bath and shower. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales