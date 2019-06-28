Lancaster bomber flying over Aylesbury this weekend

A Lancaster bomber plane is flying over Aylesbury on Sunday.

The Royal Air Force invited Avondale Care Home on Gatehouse Road to have a flyover of a Lancaster (World War heavy bomber).

The plane will be flying from the RAF Halton direction and will do a low flyover of 1000ft, making three loops of the area at approximately 12:16pm.

A spokesman for Avondale Care Home said: "This will be a magnificent sight and experience, not only for Avondale residents to enjoy but also the public as it will be flying very close to the town centre."