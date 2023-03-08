Ladies’ Day HGV event in Aylesbury Vale aims to get more women lorry drivers on the road

A local driver training school that operates HGV training courses out of Brill village in Bucks and Watford in Herts is looking to encourage more women to take up lorry driving as a career.

Sirens Driving Academy is holding a free Ladies’ Day event at its Brill site on Sunday, April 16.

If you’ve ever fancied being an HGV driver but didn't know where to start, the free, women-only event is your chance to meet the team and drive the trucks.

Trainer Helen Cox, of South East Transport Training, Aylesbury

All those registering an interest will be entered into a draw to win a Car to Class 1 course worth nearly £4,000.

Company director and senior trainer Stephen Bell said: "We currently have a few local Brill residents signed up but we want to open it up to a wider audience.

"Over the last 10 years, more women have joined the profession but, in my opinion, there are still many barriers that still need to be overcome to encourage more, and we hope this open day will be a step forward.”

He added: “Women should feel that this occupation welcomes them with open arms and that they can play their part in increasing the percentage currently in the industry.”

Participants will learn how to uncouple the trailer

Ladies Day is a chance for women to find out more about what a career in HGV driving would involve.

Stephen said: “We will be answering any questions people have on the day, such as what tests are involved, the medical, and explaining any myths about that – as well as giving people the opportunity to practice the reverse, small circuit within the yard to drive round to feel how big the arctics can be, as well as how to take the trailer off and put it back on, as that requires a moderate amount of strength but can also be a bit of a dirty job.”

The company’s trainers have a wealth of experience, having worked in internationally as well as in flammable substances and Formula 1.

The course takes place from 9am to 4pm on Sunday, April 16. To find out how to reserve a place, contact Sirens Driving Academy by email.

Reverse area at Sirens Driving Academy

