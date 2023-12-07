Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular annual Bucks event has confirmed it has raised £1 million for charity in the past 14 years.

The Kop Hill Climb announced this week that it has now raised over £1 million for charitable causes since 2009. Each year thousands of people attend the classic cars showcase held in Princes Risborough. It has also been confirmed that this year’s summer spectacular generated over £108,000 for charity.

In total, £1,085,000, has been raised from the events displaying classic motorcycles and cars.

The Lord Lieutenant, Countess Howe, and Buckingham MP Greg Smith with John Biggs, Head of the Organising Committee and Nick Jeffery, outgoing Chief Steward.

To mark the landmark occasion for the yearly Bucks get together, Buckingham MP Greg Smith and Countess Howe the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, presented organisers with a giant cheque representing the overall figure raised.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The Kop Hill Climb organising committee extends a heartfelt thank you to all the participants, supporters, volunteers and visitors over the years who have helped to propel the amount raised past the £1 million mark and contributed to this remarkable achievement. This achievement reflects not only our shared love for classic vehicles but also our commitment to making a meaningful difference to the lives of those in need.”

The committee has confirmed that the funds raised this year will be distributed in 2024. Next year’s climb takes place on 14 and 15 September.

