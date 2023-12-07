Kop Hill Climb events raise over £1m for charities in under 15 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular annual Bucks event has confirmed it has raised £1 million for charity in the past 14 years.
The Kop Hill Climb announced this week that it has now raised over £1 million for charitable causes since 2009. Each year thousands of people attend the classic cars showcase held in Princes Risborough. It has also been confirmed that this year’s summer spectacular generated over £108,000 for charity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In total, £1,085,000, has been raised from the events displaying classic motorcycles and cars.
To mark the landmark occasion for the yearly Bucks get together, Buckingham MP Greg Smith and Countess Howe the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, presented organisers with a giant cheque representing the overall figure raised.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The Kop Hill Climb organising committee extends a heartfelt thank you to all the participants, supporters, volunteers and visitors over the years who have helped to propel the amount raised past the £1 million mark and contributed to this remarkable achievement. This achievement reflects not only our shared love for classic vehicles but also our commitment to making a meaningful difference to the lives of those in need.”
The committee has confirmed that the funds raised this year will be distributed in 2024. Next year’s climb takes place on 14 and 15 September.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Over 400 historic cars and motorcycles were brought to the Princes Risborough site this September. The first recorded races on the Bucks hill came back in 1910, and the annual event recognises its long-running racing history.