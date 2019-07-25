Kids' favourites PJ Masks are winging their way to Aylesbury shopping centre

Fans of PJ Masks look no further than the Friars Square Shopping centre next Wednesday!

Fans of Disney Junior smash hit TV show PJ Masks are in for a treat when crime fighting trio Catboy, Owlette and Gekko visit on Wednesday 31 July.

The superhero trio will have to beware, as the show’s villain Luna Girl will be visiting too.

The PJ Masks and Luna Girl will be making 30-minute appearances at the Aylesbury shopping centre from 11am.

Catboy and Luna Girl will be out first at 11am followed by Gekko and Owlette at 11.30am.

The characters will appear together at 2pm and 3pm.

There will also be a superheroes craft workshop outside BBs Muffins for children to make their own mask, or a superhero wristband to take home.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “We’re looking forward to PJ Masks and Luna Girl visiting in the summer holidays. The show is really popular with youngsters so it should be a fun day.”