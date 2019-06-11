Keith Fowler from Great Missenden has been awarded an MBE

Keith Fowler, the former CEO of RSCG Marketing (now Havas Worldwide London) and trustee of NABS, has been awarded an MBE in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours.

Keith, 85, has been honoured for his lifetime of voluntary service, providing inspirational and progressive leadership to NABS and a host of other charities.

Keith has actively volunteered his support for NABS for more than 40 years, serving as a Director and Trustee, as well as more recently Chair of the Governance Committee.

Keith said: "I'm delighted and honoured to have received this award. It's been my pleasure to serve on the Board of NABS for so long and I hope that I can continue to help the organisation go from strength to strength."

In particular, Keith served as Chairman of the Peterhouse Retirement Complex, Bexhill-on-Sea, from 1995 to 2018. The sheltered housing complex was established by NABS in 1966 and sold to care home providers Agincare last year. Keith was pivotal to Peterhouse's success, stepping in to lead and support with unremitting energy and sheer dedication.

The advertising luminary spearheaded the introduction of NABS' dedicated and confidential Advice Line in the late 1980s. The service now lies at the core of NABS offering. In 2018, NABS helped 973 callers seeking support with a broad range of issues, taking 3428 calls in total.

Keith's other voluntary work in advertising includes his time as President of the Solus Club, one of the industry's networking clubs. Keith remains head of the retired Solus Club members and ensures that funds are raised for NABS at the retirees annual Christmas lunch.

He is also heavily involved in a raft of local charities near his home in Great Missenden, and is a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Keith's professional experience spans nearly 50 years in business. His highly successful career included many years at the helm of communications and advertising organisations, including serving as the chief executive of EURO RSCG Marketing Group, RSCG Marketing Services and Cresta Holdings. He was also executive chairman of Edman Communications.

Diana Tickell, CEO of NABS, says of Keith:

"I have rarely met someone of such commitment and dedication not only to NABS but to a range of other good causes, giving so generously of both his experience and time"

"As a long-serving Trustee, Keith role models the important balance of Governance and Executive support, enabling the Board and my leadership team to thrive. Keith can take significant credit for the fact that NABS has constantly evolved to meet the needs of its beneficiaries"